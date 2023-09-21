Bruins Jeremy Swayman Ready To Run Through ‘Wall’ For Brad Marchand

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Boston Bruins hit the ice for the first practice of training camp at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday — under the leadership of new captain Brad Marchand.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman said he wasn’t surprised when the club revealed the decisions on Wednesday.

“That’s a special thing because that’s the guy that wears the crest every day,” Swayman said. “Everyone in here (the locker room) knew it was coming and that was a great honor for him. I know that he’s going to take it in stride and make sure that we’re continuing the culture that the previous captains have built here.

“I’m gonna run through a wall for that guy and same as everyone around me. We all know that he’s going to put in the work to show us what it’s like to be a Boston Bruin through his actions and have a vocal presence as well.”

Along with the willingness to run through walls, Swayman said the Bruins have a little edge to their mojo heading into the season given the early exit from the playoffs last year.

“There’s an extra chip on our shoulder because of what happened in the playoffs,” Swayman said. “That’s going to be a huge advantage for us going into this year. having that underdog role and knowing that we have something to prove every year and the goal is to win a Stanley Cup. So we’re going to make sure we do what we can to achieve that.”

Swayman added the team’s goals are also above his own personal objectives.

“Team goals first and foremost,” Swayman said. “We want to have a 50-plus win season. We want to make sure we’re in a good position for playoffs, home advantage of course.

“But the biggest thing for me is day-by-day goals. Practicing happy habits, making sure I’m winning every puck battle. Making sure I’m competing the most on the ice, making sure I making a difference on the ice every time I touch it. Those are some of the goals that when I look in the mirror at night, knowing that I achieved those is gonna help me prepare myself for the next day and just take it one day at a time.”

In his third year in Boston, Swayman posted a .920 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average in 37 appearances. Entering this season, he is not concerned with how the workload between Linus Ullmark and himself is split.

“Especially when you got two goalies with a winning record,” he said. “That’s only going to help the team and we know that we’re gonna boost each other and the competitiveness that we have. I’m excited to do the same thing this year. … Making sure we do whatever we can to help the Boston Bruins win games.”