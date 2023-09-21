BRIGHTON, Mass. — Jeremy Swayman unveiled his new goalie mask for the Boston Bruins’ centennial season at the team’s first practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday.

Check it out:

A closer look at Jeremy Swayman’s new mask for the Bruins’ centennial season. pic.twitter.com/BmFInaEcmg — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 21, 2023

The mask features the centennial bear crest on the top of the helmet, the Spoked-B on the side and a map of Alaska on the back with some inspirational quotes.

“It has my niece’s handprint on the back,” Swayman said. “That’s the new motivation this year.”

Swayman said it wasn’t very often a goalie would be playing in a franchise’s centennial season and that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Bruins released a trio of commemorative centennial jerseys they will wear throughout the season along with other merchandise on Saturday night with models Brad Marchand, Milan Lucic and Brandon Carlo leading the way on the runway.

Training camp is underway with the first preseason matchup Sunday night against the New York Rangers. The Bruins will open their centennial season on Oct. 11 when they host their Original Six foe Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.