Former Celtics Guard Leads FIBA World Cup Title Run As MVP

Dennis Schröder had a cherry-on-top moment as he led Team Germany to a title-seizing run during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Defeating the United States in a jaw-dropping shocker proved to not be enough as Schröder and Germany weren’t content heading into Sunday’s championship contest against Serbia. And coming off a 38-point, 11-assist display versus Team USA, Schröder didn’t take his foot off the gas.

Leading all scorers with 28 points, Schröder put Germany on his back and defeated Serbia 83-77 en route to the 2023 FIBA World Cup championship. The 29-year-old earned MVP honors as he finished the tournament averaging 19.1 points on 43.5% shooting with 6.1 assists.

Schröder was named MVP during a pregame presentation Sunday, joined by 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony:

🇩🇪 Averaged team high, 19.1 PPG & 6.1 APG

🇩🇪 Led Germany to an undefeated title



The 2023 #FIBAWC MVP goes to Dennis Schroder 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AGd8S7dApW — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2023

Despite being the face of Germany’s stunning run, Schröder wasn’t the only Celtics alum to lend a helping hand. Daniel Theis and Moritz Wagner, both former Boston big men, combined to score 31 points in the semifinals contest against Team USA.

Beforehand, Schröder offered Germany a massive vote of confidence, which obviously aged well.

“I think this is the best team I’ve ever been on, whether it’s the NBA or the national team,” Schröder said Friday, according to BasketNews.com.

Now a member of the Toronto Raptors, Schröder will get to see plenty of the Celtics when the 2023-24 season tips off in October.