Kyrie Irving used social media to condemn two prominent sports figures for fighting — on social media.

Irving, for whatever reason, felt the need to chime in as Stephen A. Smith and Terrell Owens went back and forth on X, formerly known as Twitter. The scrap started after Owens criticized Max Kellerman, Smith’s former “First Take” co-host. Although Smith recently revealed he didn’t particularly like working with Kellerman, he didn’t take kindly to the stance of Owens, who formed an enemy in Smith for unknown reasons in the past.

The posts ultimately caught the attention of Irving, who told Smith and Owens to take it offline.

“Can y’all Call each other like Grown Mature Men and Clear the air without all of the extra social media back and forth? Get what you need off your chest and move on. #Therearemoreimportantthingstodo,” the Dallas Mavericks point guard posted.

Although Smith accused Irving of not being totally informed, he ended up heeding the eight-time NBA All-Star’s advice.

“Respectfully bro, you don’t know the whole story,” Smith replied to Irving. “I have nothing to say to his sorry pathetic ass — but that doesn’t mean you’re wrong! You are right bro! I’m man enough to admit that. I will stand down.#Respect”

It remains to be seen how the Smith-Owens feud will play out. But as far as Irving is concerned, the polarizing guard likely will give the ESPN talking head plenty of material to work with this NBA season.