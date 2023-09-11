Rex Ryan still isn’t completely sold on Mac Jones, but the former head coach felt obliged to give the Patriots quarterback at least a little credit for his Week 1 performance.

Jones and New England couldn’t dig itself completely out of an early hole and lost to the Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It was an impressive effort for the Patriots against an elite opponent, but it just wasn’t quite enough, and Jones was the first to raise his hand and accept blame.

Meanwhile, Ryan, who has been more than willing to criticize Jones’ play and talent up until this point in his career, was at least willing to concede Jones looked much better in his first game with Bill O’Brien running the Patriots offense.

“I’m gonna say it: Look, Peashooter Jones looked good, and I’ve gotta give him total credit because you’re right, oh my God, that looked like a real offense, and he looked so much more confident,” Ryan said Monday morning during “Get Up” on ESPN. “That’s what it’s all about. He had confidence. Now, look, we’re not showing two other balls that could have been picked in that game — I’m not putting him in the Hall of Fame, stop it — but they looked like they have a real offense.”

That’s certainly progress from a guy who two years ago said Mac Jones was “closer to Danny Wuerffel than he is Tom Brady.” But it’s probably safe to assume that the first sign of trouble for Jones moving forward will get Ryan back to hating.

It’s hard to imagine that negative regression comes in Week 2. The Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football,” and while the Dolphins have had the Patriots’ number in recent seasons, Miami’s defense didn’t inspire much confidence in Week 1. The Dolphins gave up 34 points and allowed 5.7 yards per play but were able to make just enough plays late to upend the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener.

The betting market isn’t completely sold on Jones and the Patriots, though. Miami opened as a 2-point favorite on the road in the Sunday night showdown.