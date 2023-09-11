NFL Week 2 Opening Lines: Cowboys Jump Off Page In Jets Showdown Road teams had their way in Week 1 by Mike Cole 2 Hours Ago

There’s still one game left on the 2023 NFL Week 1 schedule, but if the first 15 games are any indication, the New York Jets might be in trouble Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers will make his much-anticipated Jets debut at home against the Buffalo Bills. Not only is New York the underdog in its opener, but it will look to reverse a significant Week 1 trend through 15 of 16 games. Counting the Lions’ Thursday night win in Kansas City all the way up through the Cowboys’ beatdown of the Giants at MetLife Stadium, road teams went 10-5 to open Week 1.

The Jets will have to upset Josh Allen and the Bills as 2-point favorites if they’re going to put themselves on the smaller side of that ledger.

Looking ahead to NFL Week 2, it’s possible the road teams continue to roll. The road teams are the favorites in half of this week’s games. Of the eight home teams laying points, four of those spreads are a field goal or shorter. Road favorites largely took care of business in Week 1, at least entering “Monday Night Football.” Teams giving points as visitors went 4-1 straight-up and against the spread. The only team that failed to win or cover was Cincinnati, with the Bengals getting trounced by the Browns in Cleveland.

On the other side of that coin, bettors might be tempted to lay a field goal with the Cowboys in Week 2 while they still can. Dallas opens as a 3-point favorite in its home opener against Rodgers and the Jets, who will be coming off a short week. Given how dominant the Cowboys looked Sunday night, that number could jump if the Jets look sluggish in Rodgers’ debut against the Bills.

Here’s a first look at the rest of the NFL Week 2 betting lines from FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Minnesota Vikings at (-7.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 48.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

(-1.5) Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 41.5

Chicago Bears at (-2.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 43.5

Seattle Seahawks at (-5.5) Detroit Lions, 50.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-9.5) Buffalo Bills, 48

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 45.5

Indianapolis Colts at (-1.5) Houston Texans, 40.5

Baltimore Ravens at (-3) Cincinnati Bengals, 45.5

(-3) Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 51.5

(-7) San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 42.5

(-4.5) New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 38.5

New York Jets at (-3) Dallas Cowboys, 45.5

Washington Commanders at (-3.5) Denver Broncos, 40

(-2) Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 45.5

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

(-2.5) New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 40.5

(-1.5) Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 42.5