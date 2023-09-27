The Boston Red Sox should be at the height of the free agent frenzy when the offseason gets underway with stars such as Shohei Ohtani set to hit the market.

The Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter highlights the market as the standout marquee free agent.

The two-way star heads to the open market as a three-time All-Star, the 2018 Rookie of the Year and the 2021 American League MVP.

As one of the top players in the game with a totally unique value, Ohtani could shatter contract records, even without the ability to pitch again until 2025 after elbow surgery.

As the regular season concludes, the Angels are not postseason-bound, thus sparking the ideas of where Ohtani could end up this winter.

In an appearance on DraftKings’ “Baseball Is Dead” podcast, ESPN’s Jeff Passan floated the list of teams that could be in the Ohtani sweepstakes.

“It was just going to be about money before,” Passan said. “I think some teams that were in before may not be in as much now. Some teams that were out before may be a little more in now. I will give you the teams that I actually think are going to be in it. I think the Mets are going to be in it. I think the Red Sox are going to be in it. I think the Cubs are going to be in it. I think the Rangers are going to be in it. I think the Dodgers are going to be in it. I think the Giants are going to be in it. I think the Mariners are going to be in it.”

Whether or not the Red Sox will win the unprecedented bidding war will be a note to watch. If a deal occurs, Ohtani would add a huge bat to the Red Sox lineup and eventually add to a pitching staff in need of quality starters.