NFL Analyst Highlights ‘Stellar’ Play From Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez

Through three games, Christian Gonzalez is cementing himself as a standout rookie with the New England Patriots.

After three games and facing elite receivers in each of them, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is making his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball.

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger reviewed the film of the Patriots’ 15-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Once again, the play of New England’s top draft choice stood out.

Through three weeks, this Christian Gonzalez has been unbelievable for the Patriots,” Baldinger said in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It doesn’t matter if he’s playing man. It doesn’t matter if he’s playing zone. It doesn’t matter. He is sticky.”

Among his areas of impact, Gonzalez helped the Patriots hold Jets wide receiver and 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson to five catches for 48 yards.

“He’s everywhere,” Baldinger added. “He’s a good, good player.”

Gonzalez gets another elite matchup on Sunday against the Cowboys where he will most likely be the primary defender against two-time Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb.