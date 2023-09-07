Not KG: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Unwavering, To Lead In Own Way

There’s a prevailing thought that the Boston Celtics lost more than just a point guard when they traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies back in June.

Smart was undoubtedly the Celtics’ emotional leader, bringing a certain level of toughness and attitude to the organization. That’s why many believed the move to be a mistake, as even though Kristaps Porzingis — who arrived in Boston as part of the deal — could provide more efficiency on the court, the leadership that Smart brought could not be replaced.

And maybe it can’t, but the Celtics might not need that rah-rah leader in the locker room.

The leadership role will now fall on the shoulders of Jayson Tatum, who is up for taking on that new gig but is intent on doing it his own way.

“I’m never going to be Kevin Garnett,” Tatum told Jeff Goodman of The Messenger on Thursday. “As much as people want me to be, that’s not who I am. The way I lead, the public may not ever see what I do.”

“When I need to, I make sure my voice is heard and I do it in my own way. I’m not going to be out there jumping up and down screaming. That’s just not my personality. As much as people want to talk about it and want me to be that, I’m not changing who I am. I lead in my own way. When I talk, everybody in that organization is going to listen. And whatever I say is always for the betterment of the team — and my teammates know that.”

With as much turnover as the Celtics have gone through, there will be plenty for Tatum and fellow superstar Jaylen Brown to take on. They’ll not only be looked at to lead Boston into the season but do so with the weight of some hefty contracts looming large.

That’s why Tatum is still looking to make a leap.

“I want to make an all-defensive team,” Tatum told Goodman. “That’s what I want.”

Hmm, maybe he is going to take inspiration from Smart after all.