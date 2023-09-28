The Patriots’ latest injury report yielded no updates ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The same five New England players who were limited in Wednesday’s practice were again on Thursday, per the team:

DL Christian Barmore – Knee

DL Davon Godchaux – Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle

OL Sidy Sow – Concussion

G Cole Strange – Knee

Strange appeared especially limited during the brief portion of practice that was open to reporters. He dealt with a lingering knee injury throughout training camp and couldn’t finish last Sunday’s 15-10 win over the New York Jets.

If Strange can’t go against the Cowboys, fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi would be the favorite to start in his place. That would be a big challenge for the first-year pro, as Dallas boasts what Bill Belichick called the best defensive line in football, headlined by elite edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Jones missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Getting him back would be a major boost for a secondary that’s had just three healthy cornerbacks (Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade) for the last six quarters.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, got two key starters back at practice Thursday. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Zack Martin both returned in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith remained sidelined.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Tyron Smith, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Tyler Biadasz, Hamstring

OL Chuma Edoga, Elbow

G Zack Martin, Ankle

RB Tony Pollard, Not Injury Related/Rest

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR CeeDee Lamb, Not Injury Related / Rest

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Not Injury Related / Rest

The Patriots are scheduled to practice once more on Friday before traveling to Dallas. They’re looking to avoid their third consecutive 1-3 start while the 2-1 Cowboys attempt to rebound from last week’s upset loss to Arizona.