Patriots Rumors: Another Weird New Detail On Matt Corral Mystery

The Matt Corral saga in New England — if you even can call it that — gets stranger by the day.

Before presenting the latest update, let’s go over a brief timeline of Corral’s roller-coaster ride with the Patriots:

Aug. 31: The Patriots claimed Corral, a 2022 third-round pick, off waivers after he was released by the Carolina Panthers. The second-year quarterback appeared in line to serve as the top backup quarterback following the release of Bailey Zappe, who later re-signed to the practice squad.

Sept. 9: A day before their season opener, the Patriots re-signed Zappe to the 53-man roster while placing Corral on the exempt/left-squad list. We later found out Corral left the team without notice the previous Thursday and wasn’t able to be found for two days.

Sept. 13: New England signed quarterback Ian Book to its practice squad and gave him Corral’s No. 19, an indication Corral’s time with the Patriots really was over.

Sept. 18: The Patriots released both Corral and Book, leaving Zappe and Mac Jones as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Sept. 19: A report indicated the Patriots would re-sign Corral to the practice squad.

Sept. 20: A “change of plans” reportedly resulted in Corral not rejoining the Patriots. The same day’s NFL transaction wire showed Corral was in for a visit.

So… what’s going on here? Why was Corral set to join New England’s practice squad on Tuesday, Sept. 20, but out of the picture by the next day? And what was up with that free agency visit on the transaction wire?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss offered some insight in his latest Sunday notes column.

“The Patriots had intended to bring quarterback Matt Corral back on their practice squad once Corral returned to the team from the exempt/left squad list last week,” Reiss wrote. “And my understanding was that Corral arrived at Gillette Stadium with that in mind before he had a change of heart. That’s why the club officially listed Corral as a visitor last Wednesday.”

Obviously, there’s more to this story than what’s been made public. Perhaps we’ll find out someday, but for now, it probably is best to avoid speculation as it’s possible Corral was/is going through something serious.

Regardless, the Patriots appear to have moved on. They signed quarterback Will Grier off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad Thursday and plan to use him as the emergency third QB in Sunday afternoon’s road game against the New York Jets.

Per NFL rules for players signed off practice squads, Grier must stay on New England’s 53-man roster for at least three weeks.