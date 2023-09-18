Patriots Release Two QBs, Including Matt Corral, After Short Stints

The Patriots’ search for a third quarterback continues.

New England on Monday waived Matt Corral from the waived/left squad list and released Ian Book from the practice squad, per the NFL’s transaction wire. Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald first reported both releases.

Book was signed to the practice squad last week amid Corral’s still-mysterious departure. His release isn’t particularly noteworthy.

But Corral’s story remains bizarre. The Patriots claimed the 2022 third-round pick and signed him to the 53-man roster after he was cut by the Carolina Panthers in late August. Corral appeared to be in line for the top backup quarterback job after Bailey Zappe was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Story continues below advertisement

But Corral reportedly left the team without notice just days before its Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots couldn’t find him for two days before placing him on the left-squad list. Zappe then was re-signed to the 53-man roster and given his old job back.

We still don’t have any further details on what happened with Corral. But it clearly was a sensitive issue.

Look for New England to acquire another quarterback in the near future, perhaps before returning to practice Wednesday. The 0-2 Patriots will visit the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.