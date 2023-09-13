Patriots Reportedly Add Ex-Eagles, Saints QB To Practice Squad

The Patriots reportedly added yet another young quarterback to the fold, getting their hands on a developmental prospect with some upside.

New England is signing quarterback Ian Book to its practice squad, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. The move comes just four days after the Patriots placed Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list and promoted Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Book worked out for the Patriots early Wednesday morning and will be added in time to practice with New England ahead of its Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

The placement of Corral on the exempt/left squad list left the Patriots in need of a third QB, with practice-squadder Malik Cunningham still switching between quarterback and wide receiver. Trace McSorley spent training camp with New England but was cut Aug. 28.

Book was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints after a successful career at Notre Dame, where he led the Fighting Irish to an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2020. He started one game as a rookie, finishing 12-for-20 for 135 yards with two interceptions in a loss to the Dolphins.

The 25-year-old then spent last season as a third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew for the Philadelphia Eagles, who released him during final roster cuts this summer.

The Patriots have one more open spot remaining on their practice squad.