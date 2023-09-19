Matt Corral is getting a second chance with the New England Patriots.

One day after waiving the second-year quarterback, the Patriots are re-signing him to their practice squad, according to a report Tuesday from the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Corral initially landed in New England when the Patriots claimed him off waivers from the Carolina Panthers after final roster cuts. The 2022 third-round draft pick participated in three practices before reportedly leaving the team without notice, prompting New England to place him on the exempt/left squad list.

The Patriots signed Ian Book to their practice squad last week to serve as their third QB behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but they released both Book and Corral on Monday.

After Corral cleared waivers Tuesday, the Patriots opted to re-sign him to their P-squad, per Kyed’s report.

The reason for Corral’s unexpected departure remained unclear as of Tuesday night, but he’ll now get another opportunity to develop behind Jones and Zappe under the direction of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold their first Week 3 practice Wednesday as they prepare to visit the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.