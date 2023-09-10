So, what’s the deal with Matt Corral?

Well, we still don’t know — but it doesn’t sound great.

The Patriots on Saturday placed the second-year quarterback on the exempt/left squad list — rather than releasing him — just nine days after initially signing the 2022 third-round pick to the 53-man roster. The move coincided with sophomore Bailey Zappe, a fourth-rounder last year, being promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to serve as Mac Jones’ top backup.

Corral, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers in late August, appeared to have an inside track toward New England’s top backup quarterback job. Now his future with the Patriots seemingly is in doubt — and the reasons are mysterious.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported Corral left the team late in the week without notice. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal then added more context to an increasingly bizarre situation.

“The Patriots could not put him on that list unless he literally left the team,” Bedard wrote. “From what I’ve been told from a league source: Corral disappeared after Thursday’s practice and no one could find him for two days … that would seem to indicate that they found him. They have not released him.”

Bedard added: “Corral went AWOL.”

We’re not going to speculate about Corral’s status, as it’s possible the 24-year-old is going through something serious. Still, it’s hard to envision him coming back from this and supplanting Zappe as the No. 2 quarterback anytime soon.

The Patriots typically prefer to have a third quarterback either on the practice squad or the 53-man roster. If they don’t expect Corral to reenter the fold in the near future, a move for another QB could happen this week.

New England will open its regular schedule Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.