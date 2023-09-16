Rafael Devers Puts Red Sox Ahead With Two-Run Homer Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox failed to get on the board against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, but Rafael Devers came through to end the scoring drought in Game 2 of the series on Saturday.

On pace for yet another scoreless showing and scrapping together just three base hits by the sixth inning, all it took was one swing from Devers to put momentum in Boston’s direction — and that’s exactly what happened.

Devers launched a two-run home run off Toronto’s Chris Bassitt, going opposite field after Wilyer Abreu drew a walk to put the Red Sox ahead, 2-0, and provide Boston’s Chris Sale with some much-needed run support. The round-tripper marked No. 32 this season for Devers and also pushed the 26-year-old ahead in the all-time Red Sox history books.

A little oppo 🌮 for Raffy! pic.twitter.com/iGgm2NjwVG — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 16, 2023

With 171 career home runs to Devers’ name, the Boston third baseman ranks 13th in all-time home runs blasted in a Red Sox uniform, moving ahead of Jackie Jensen (170). Devers is now seven behind surpassing Nomar Garciaparra (178) for the 12th spot on the list.

Story continues below advertisement

After Saturday, Devers will have 13 games left to keep adding before the 2023 season officially comes to a close.