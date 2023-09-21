What is with the Baltimore Ravens’ desire to throw shots at the New England Patriots recently?

The last week has seen Baltimore send a couple of shots up to New England, with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey kicking off the proceedings by wondering if the game had passed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick by. Kenyan Drake, who signed with Baltimore’s practice squad Wednesday, used his first day as an opportunity to pile on.

Drake, on his first day back with the Ravens, showed up to the facility wearing a sweatshirt that said “Gronkowski didn’t have the …” with a picture of an acute angle.

The digs were, well, a dig at former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s awful tackle attempt on Drake during the “Miami Miracle” game in 2018. New England would go on to win Super Bowl LIII two months later.

You can see the sweatshirt here.

Drake’s sweatshirt will almost certainly draw a reaction out of Patriots fans, who he won’t have to see this season if he sticks with the Ravens. He will, however, have a chance at facing his former team — the Indianapolis Colts — if he’s elevated this week.