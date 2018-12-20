Dolphins File Trademark For ‘Miami Miracle’ After Win Vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are cashing in at the expense of the New England Patriots.

Miami sent shockwaves through the NFL world during Week 14 when they stunned the Patriots by scoring a touchdown on a 69-yard, multi-lateral play as time expired to win 34-33. When Kenyan Drake crossed the goal line to send Hard Rock Stadium into a frenzy, the phrase “Miami Miracle” instantly began circulating and now the Dolphins are looking to own the phrase and any iteration of it.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins filed paperwork to trademark the phrase for merchandise, broadcast or anything else. Miami’s trademark includes any variation of the phrase, including MIAMIRACLE.

Why? We’re not sure.

While the win was the highlight of the Dolphins’ season, it didn’t help them in the hunt for a playoff berth as the Fins went to Minnesota in Week 15 and got dumptrucked by the Vikings to fall to 7-7 on the season.

The Fins still have a slim chance at making the postseason, but even if they don’t at least they’ll still have the MIAMIRACLE.

