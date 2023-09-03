Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bats Back Strong Start In Series Win

The Boston Red Sox won the final game of a three-game series, 7-3, against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 71-66, while the Astros moved to 42-96.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Sunday’s performance featured exactly what the Red Sox had been looking in their recent stretch: key swings with runners on base and five solid innings from the starter.

After neither side could get the bats going through three innings, Boston took advantage in the fourth inning. Masataka Yoshida got his swing back with two runners on when he blasted a three-run home run to right center field to put the Red Sox in front.

Boston tacked on insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to give the pitching staff some breathing room.

On the mound, Chris Sale took care of business with five strikeouts in five innings without allowing a run. For a rotation that struggled to get that far in a start as of late, the southpaw was sturdy on Sunday.

In a series that Boston needed to play to its potential against a 96-loss team in Kansas City, the ballclub earned a series victory of the first of two stops on the road trip.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Yoshida’s three-run homer sparked the offense as part of a two-hit day.

— Adam Duvall parked his 19th home run of the season on a long shot to left field.

— Sale tossed five brilliant innings without allowing a run on just two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

WAGER WATCH

Yoshida entered Sunday’s contest at +560 to hit a home run, per FanDuel Sportsbook. With his three-run shot in the fourth inning, a $100 wager placed on Yoshida would’ve netted a $660 total payout.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox continue their road trip to Florida for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays beginning on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.