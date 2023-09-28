Red Sox Wrap: Boston Comes Up Empty In Home Finale Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox ended their home action on a rough note, falling 5-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 76-82 while the Rays improved to 97-62.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston had nothing going offensively and nothing left to play for, but Tampa Bay didn’t care and played vultures.

Story continues below advertisement

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, as he’s done in the past, shut down the Red Sox completely. Back on Sept. 6, the right-hander racked up a career-high-tying 14 strikeouts in Boston, taking over Fenway Park. Fast forward just a few weeks later and Glasnow still has Boston’s number, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just a mere two base hits and striking out nine batters.

To put it simply, the Red Sox had no fight.

Boston’s lineup recorded just three hits, including only one for extra bases, creating just three opportunities with runners in scoring position and set back by an uncharacteristic outing from Brayan Bello (six innings, five runs).

Going down in their home finale confirms that Boston finishes dead last in the American League East, for the third time in its last four seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Glasnow put Boston’s bats to sleep, allowing two earned runs through 16 1/3 total innings when facing the Red Sox this season.

— Isaac Paredes blasted his 31st home run of the season, going 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

— Trevor Story went 1-for-2 at the plate with a single and stole a base.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Verdugo hitting a double at +330 entering the division clash. Verdugo cleared those odds, giving the Red Sox their only hit for extra bases. A $100 wager placed would’ve netted a $430 total payout, courtesy of Verdugo.

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will next head out to Baltimore, opening up their three-game series of the season against the Orioles. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.