The Red Sox earned a 7-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles at a rain-soaked Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, which ensured Boston would not be swept by the American League East leaders.

The Red Sox improved to 73-70 on the campaign while Baltimore fell to 90-51.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox pitching staff was much-improved in the series finale. The Orioles, who combined to score 24 runs during the previous two games in Boston, were limited to three runs on seven hits in that game that featured a 90-minute rain delay before the conclusion of the eighth inning.

Red Sox starter Brayan Bello allowed all three runs with four of those seven hits coming in the second inning. Bello retired the side in order during the first and fourth innings while the Orioles brought just three batters to the plate in the third inning, as well.

Josh Winckowski and Garrett Whitlock relieved Bello and did not allow a hit over the next three innings while Nick Robertson retired the side in the ninth.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Triston Casas gave the Red Sox some breathing room with his three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning. Casas’ homer went 402 feet to left field and provided Boston a 7-3 advantage. Casas was +520 to hit a home run at FanDuel Sportsbook.

— Whitlock on Sunday was reactivated from Boston’s bereavement list and took the mound in the seventh and eighth innings. The right-hander threw two hitless innings and recorded three strikeouts as he threw 20 of his 31 pitches for strikes.

— In just his second career game against the Orioles, Bello limited the skilled lineup to seven hits in five innings of work. He threw 58 of his 92 pitches for strikes and recorded four strikeouts, which came up just short of Bello’s 4.5 total strikeout prop on FanDuel Sportsbook.

WAGER WATCH

After combining to score two dozen runs in the previous two games, bettors might have viewed Baltimore’s run total of 4.5 as an enticing bet. However, with Boston’s bullpen working efficiently, the Orioles cashed in on the Under 4.5, which was even money at FanDuel Sportsbook.

