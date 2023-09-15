Red Sox Wrap: Yankees Bats Outlast Arms In Boston Bullpen Game

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox lost the final game of a four-game series, 8-5, against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

With the loss, both teams moved to 74-73 in a tie for fourth place in the American League East.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

By the end of the four-game set, the Red Sox turned to a bullpen game after Nick Pivetta threw on Tuesday and Chris Sale’s start was pushed to the weekend in Toronto.

Nick Robertson opened the night with a strikeout and faced just four hitters with high velocity.

The Yankees did make their move off of Brennan Bernardino in the second inning in a rare tough outing for the lefty. New York struck for five runs, powered by an Aaron Judge grand slam.

From there, Zack Weiss and Brandon Walter held strong over the next four innings, allowing just three hits.

After the Red Sox tied the game in the seventh, the Yankees got another back against the Boston bullpen on an RBI double from DJ LeMahieu off of Mauricio Llovera to put the Yankees up 6-5.

The Red Sox bullpen gave six really good innings. In the other three, the Yankees took advantage. The Boston relievers ate innings for the Red Sox to rest leverage arms ahead of a six-game road trip.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Wilyer Abreu drove in a run in both games of the doubleheader, this time with an RBI single in the first inning.

— Rafael Devers homered for the second time this series with his 31st round-tripper of the year.

Raffy doing Raffy things. pic.twitter.com/gjaHd1rL5p — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2023

— Aaron Judge blasted a grand slam to give the Yankees an early lead.

