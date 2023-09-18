Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Earns American League Weekly Award

Rafael Devers put the Red Sox on his back at the plate over the last week.

The third baseman’s offensive efforts earned him the honor of American League Player of the Week.

Devers smashed opposing pitching during the week, hitting .400 with four home runs to drive the Red Sox offense.

AL Player of the Week numbers:

8-for-20

4 HR

7 BB

1.586 OPS pic.twitter.com/tOpSAaEhO6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 18, 2023

The Boston slugger delivered a special swing on Sunday to tie the game in the ninth inning with an opposite-field blast against the Toronto Blue Jays with the Red Sox down to their last strike.

On the season, Devers is slashing .276/.355/.521 with an .876 OPS along with 33 home runs and 98 RBIs in 142 games. Only in 2019 and 2021 did the 26-year-old play in more games with 156.

Devers looks to get the Red Sox back on track to open the series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night at 8:05 p.m. ET.