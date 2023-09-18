Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Justin Turner, Alex Verdugo Won’t Start Opener

The Boston Red Sox will open up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

Boston has lost four straight games after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. Texas, which is battling for the American League West title, was swept by the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend as well.

With Justin Turner, Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida all out of the starting lineup, the Red Sox will feature plenty of youth in the series opener. Leadoff man Ceddanne Rafaela, shortstop Pablo Reyes, second baseman Luis Urias will join the recently elevated Bobby Dalbec.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford will start for the Red Sox while the Rangers counter with left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (74-76)

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Adam Duvall, RF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Trevor Story, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Luis Urias, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-7, 4.26 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS (82-67)

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Mitch Garver, DH

Josh Jung, 3B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Jonah Heim, C

Leody Taveras, CF

Evan Carter, LF

Jordan Montgomery, LHP (9-11, 3.47 ERA)