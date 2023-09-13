Tara Watchorn Has Clear Message Taking Reins Of BU Women’s Hockey

BOSTON — Tara Watchorn was a logical fit to be just the second head coach in the history of the Boston University women’s hockey program.

Her roots with the program run deep, having played for the Terriers from 2008-12 before returning years later to serve as an assistant under Brian Durocher for four seasons.

Watchorn took a quick hiatus from BU to be the first head coach of the Stonehill women’s hockey team, but she was beckoned back with a chance to take over for Durocher, who retired following the end of last season.

It’s an opportunity Watchorn is grateful for and the surreal nature of being at the helm of her alma mater is beginning to wear off.

Story continues below advertisement

“So excited to be back,” Watchorn said during Tuesday’s Hockey East media day at TD Garden. “I think it’s hitting me more every day as we get back on the ice in the rink that I got to play on as a player. And just such an honor. I think being back at BU allows me to hit the ground running a little bit quicker and hopefully learn on the fly as we go as a young head coach. But it’s an absolute privilege.”

Watchorn, who won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics, takes over a Terriers squad that finished seventh in Hockey East a season ago and compiled an overall record of 11-20-3, which was their worst record in more than a decade.

The Terriers were picked to place fifth in Hockey East in the league’s coaches’ preseason poll, as Watchorn wants to embrace the program’s past — something she is a part of — while looking ahead to BU’s future with her steering the ship.

“It’s an exciting time for our program,” Watchorn said. “Obviously, a lot of history that has been created by Brian and all of the alumni that have come before us. But excited, fresh start. And one of messages has been respect the past and represent the future. We’ve really dove in with the leadership group this summer, really built that trust and relationship, and I think the biggest message always is going to be attention to detail. Attention to detail in everything we do on and off the ice and the wins will come.”