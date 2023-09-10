The Patriots aren’t strangers to special season-opening ceremonies, and they’ll tack on another Sunday afternoon.

New England, of course, kicked off six campaigns dating back to 2002 by raising a Super Bowl championship banner. Tom Brady was largely responsible for bringing those accolades to Foxboro, and the franchise will honor the legendary quarterback for his unparalleled achievements amid its Week 1 battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady arrived to his old stomping grounds roughly two hours before the Patriots and the reigning NFC champions were scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium. You can check out a video of the seven-time champion arriving here, courtesy of Brendan McGair.

It remains to be seen how the Patriots will celebrate Brady outside of a halftime ceremony. However, team owner Robert Kraft recently noted the organization has “special” and “unique” festivities planned for the future Hall of Famer.

The Patriots and the Eagles will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.