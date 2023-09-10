It’s Tom Brady Day in New England.

The Patriots will honor the greatest quarterback in NFL history during Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. We know there will be a halftime ceremony, but it sounds like there could be even more in store for Brady.

It’s unclear whether CBS will air the Brady halftime ceremony during its broadcast. However, the Patriots will live-stream the event on their official YouTube channel.

You can watch it in the video player below:

Patriots-Eagles is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET. So, the Brady ceremony likely will begin around 5:30, but fans should tune in early just to be sure.