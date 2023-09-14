Tua Tagovailoa has done plenty of things well for the Miami Dolphins to start the 2023 season.

The lefty passer led Miami to a 1-0 record after a 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 to earn the honor of AFC Player of the Week.

Entering Week 2, there is still one thing Tagovailoa has not done in the NFL: lose to the New England Patriots.

As Miami and New England prepare to do battle on Sunday night at the Gillette Stadium, the Dolphins quarterback has seemingly had the Patriots’ number with four wins in four starts.

In those games, Tagovailoa has thrown for three touchdowns and two interceptions with an 88.7 passer rating with a 4-0 record against New England.

Despite his previous success, the Miami southpaw downplayed the record ahead of another season series against the Patriots.

“Every year is a new year,” Tagovailoa told reporters in Miami on Wednesday. “4-0, 0-4, it doesn’t matter. I don’t care. I don’t think those guys care. I don’t think my teammates care. They care about this year and what problems that team has to offers us in offense, defense and special teams. We’re looking for a tough game. It’s always tough to go on the road against a team like that. It’s against a Bill Belichick-coached team. You never know what to expect.”

Tagovailoa has missed two games against New England since entering the league with the Patriots winning in the 2020 and 2022 seasons with both games in Foxboro.

The Dolphins and Patriots each look to make a statement in the AFC East on Sunday night.