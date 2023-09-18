Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have the Patriots’ number.

Tagovailoa hasn’t exactly been a world-beater since he entered the NFL in 2020, but he hasn’t encountered a ton of difficulty against New England. That trend was carried out Sunday night when Miami fended off the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, which improved Tagovailoa’s career record against Bill Belichick to 5-0.

This obviously is no small feat. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tagovailoa now is only one of four quarterbacks in league history to boast a career mark of 5-0 or better against a Super Bowl-winning head coach. But after the Fins’ Week 2 win, the southpaw signal-caller deflected personal recognition and tipped his cap to the Patriots.

“I think our team is 5-0 against Bill Belichick,” Tagovailoa told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “It’s never a me thing. It’s never a me thing. And I don’t think we ever look at it as, ‘Oh, we beat them once, we beat them twice, we beat them five times in a row.’ Every time we face Coach Belichick’s team, it’s always a challenge. And we know we’re going to get their best.

“But it’s hard to play against a team like that, especially here on the road in Foxboro. We’re going to take them however they come. And we’ll continue to move forward on whatever team that we have next.”

The Patriots won’t have to wait very long for another shot at Tagovailoa and company. The AFC East rivals will wrap up their regular-season series Oct. 29 with a Week 8 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.