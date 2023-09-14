Tua Tagovailoa Shares Challenges Of Bill Belichick’s Patriots Defense

The New England Patriots allowed just 18 points defensively in a close 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

The unit held star quarterback Jalen Hurts to under 200 yards passing and forced a key fumble with less than four minutes remaining in the game.

The Patriots set the tone defensively to start the season and get another test in Week 2 when they host the Miami Dolphins, who posted 36 points in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“They do a lot of good things,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters in Miami. “It starts with their front seven and how they’re able to maneuver where guys are. Their exchange in personnel and making things look the same in that sense.”

While he has had success against the unit before, Tagovailoa knows how challenging Bill Belichick can make life on opposing quarterbacks.

“Coach Belichick has been coaching in this league way longer than I’ve been alive,” Tagovailoa said. “He knows exactly what he’s looking at when he’s coaching his guys. Nothing new under the sun for that guy. We’ve got to come out and be prepared. We understand that’s a physical team. They’re going to make us earn everything we can.”

The Patriots look to keep the high-scoring Dolphins offense within striking distance when the teams square off on Sunday.