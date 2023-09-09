The Red Sox wasted no time when it came to getting Triston Casas acclimated to Major League Baseball, playing him in 27 of a possible 28 games after he arrived in Boston in 2022.

They are not taking the same approach with Ceddanne Rafaela.

The Red Sox called up Rafaela at the end of August, with the 22-year-old making his debut on Aug. 28 as a pinch-hitter in a blowout loss to the Houston Astros. He’s appeared in nine of a possible 10 games since but received just two starts — mostly being used as a defensive replacement.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora took some time Saturday to explain why Rafaela and other young players like Wilyer Abreu aren’t playing every day.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think last year, we were ‘out, out.’ This year, we’re still kind of like, in the hunt,” Cora said Saturday, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “It doesn’t look great but we’ve still got games against Toronto, we’ve still got games against Texas. You know, we get in a hot streak here, those games might mean something. So right now, you know, this is where we’re at.

“They’re good players. Like I’ve been saying the whole week, we’ll find matchups that they’re gonna contribute, you know, and (Rafaela will) play short whenever he has to play short. But as of right now, this is where we at.”

There’s no doubt that Rafaela figures into the Red Sox’s plans, but his swing decisions have left a lot to be desired since getting the call. Rafaela is 7-for-16 so far but has struck out seven times. Abreu has gone 7-for-29 but will get another chance to start in center field on Saturday.

You can watch the Red Sox try to even their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.