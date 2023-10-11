The day has finally arrived. The Bruins open their centennial season Wednesday night at TD Garden, and with it, comes the start of a campaign-long party.

Not only does Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks mark the first contest of a new season, but it’s also the grand kickoff for the 100th season of Black and Gold hockey.

The celebration has been ongoing, of course, but the festivities are expected to kick into high gear when the B’s welcome some franchise legends back to the barn to begin the Boston bash.

To celebrate the new season and the centennial celebration, the Bruins sent this incredible hype video Wednesday morning that will have fans ready to run through a wall ahead of the opener.

Wednesday night’s game is on TNT, but NESN has you covered with wall-to-wall pre- and postgame coverage, starting at 6 p.m. ET. That includes full coverage of the pregame ceremony from the Garden. The first NESN telecast is Saturday night against Nashville with coverage beginning at 6 p.m.