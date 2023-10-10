Bruins Announce Opening Night Roster For 2023-24 Season

The Boston Bruins will soon kick off their 2023-24 season, and they’ll do so with a mix of old and new faces.

The B’s on Tuesday announced their roster for Wednesday’s opening night matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, with a pair of rookies highlighting the group.

BRUINS 2023-24 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

Forwards: Johnny Beecher, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Story continues below advertisement

Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Kevin Shattenkirk

Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

The roster is ready. pic.twitter.com/LkTZWgjMED — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 10, 2023

Beecher and Poitras parlayed great preseason performances into a pair of roster spots, beating out veteran forwards Jesper Boqvist, A.J. Greer and Patrick Brown. They both have a chance to make their NHL debuts Wednesday, with rookie sensation Connor Bedard slated to line up for Chicago on the opening draw.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins’ roster features 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies. Danton Heinen and Patrick Brown both skated with the team Tuesday, with one forward spot still available.