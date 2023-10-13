BOSTON — The centennial season for the Boston Bruins provides a chance to reflect on the past, present and future of one of hockey’s most historic franchises.

As the 2023-24 season begins, current stars such as Charlie McAvoy look to lead the Bruins through the season on a roster with plenty of new faces.

Entering his seventh season in the NHL, the Long Beach, N.Y. native has grown into one of the best in the league at his position. With legends in the building on Wednesday, two former defensemen and Bruins captains weighed in on McAvoy’s future impact.

“You can sense from the time he stepped on the ice that he was going to be a special player,” former Bruins captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara told reporters. “He’s proving that he’s getting better and better. He’s really finding himself in that mode where he’s going to be very steady and solid for many years. I think he’s gonna still improve. He’s got so much more room to improve. Of course, he’s going to add to that with his leadership. I’m excited for him.”

During the incoming historic season, McAvoy has the support of Bruins icons from previous eras.

“I think he has the potential,” former Bruins captain and defenseman Ray Bourque told reporters. “He’s got the whole game. The physical game. The skating game. Great vision and a shot. He has instincts that are very special. I love watching him play. The potential is unlimited. I think it’s just a matter of time.”

McAvoy has scored 50 points in each of the last two seasons for the first time in his career. As he gains more experience, McAvoy becomes more and more of a player for the Bruins to turn to for production and leadership.

After a season-opening win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Bruins return to action on Saturday to host the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.