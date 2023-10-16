Despite ongoing offensive struggles and an AFC East-worst 1-5 record, the New England Patriots seem to be making strides to involve a key skill player.

In his third season with the team, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne hauled in 10 catches on 11 targets for 89 yards to lead the Patriots in a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Sunday marked the first time in a Patriots uniform that Bourne caught double-digit passes in a single game. When the 28-year-old consistently gets the ball, he makes plays. The numbers show that.

Bourne caught just 12 passes over the last four games, which came after a two-touchdown performance to start the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Impressively, Bourne has shown an ability to contribute even without consistent targets. His biggest example came in 2022 with a career-best 100-yard performance with a touchdown on six catches against the Cincinnati Bengals in a season in which he was blatantly neglected by play caller Matt Patricia.

Between injuries and ineffectiveness, the Patriots’ receiving core clearly needs a spark. Is there any excuse to not draw up plans to get the ball in Bourne’s hands. He clearly produces when his number is called. After having 800 yards in his first season with New England in 2021, the playmaker may end his contract at the end of 2023 with plenty of “what ifs” due to long periods of being under-utilized in the Patriots offense.

With 28 catches on the season, Bourne looks to keep helping the Patriots find ways to move the ball as the season continues.