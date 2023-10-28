Celtics’ New Core Finds Untapped Potential With Key Additions

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics prioritized a roster shakeup this offseason to reimagine their championship goal.

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics have flirted with championships for years without getting over the hump to secure a title.

Reshuffling the roster with key additions in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis gave Boston a chance to find a new rhythm. Through two games, the Celtics have shown flashes that they can do just that, specifically in Friday night’s 119-111 victory over the Miami Heat in the home opener at TD Garden.

Holiday played quality defense while tallying a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. Porzingis adds protection around the rim with the ability to score inside and knock down triples (17 points) from the perimeter.

With those two extra talents each scoring 17 points and adding abilities for opponents to worry about, the new players have personified the narratives of unlocking core talent in Tatum and Brown. Tatum had spots of triumph with 22 points while Brown knocked down clutch shots in the fourth quarter to finish with 27 points. With so much talent on the floor, Derrick White continues to take his emergence to a new level, dominating the Heat for 28 points and three notable blocks.

“The balanced attack we had the entire game is a vision of what our team can be,” Celtics head coach Mazzulla told reporters after the win. “Play together. Play as the best version of them. When one guy doesn’t have it, the next guy steps up. We were really intentional about who was playing well.”

Unlocking the offense has made a difference for sure. However, defense will be the X-factor to how far the Celtics can go. It made all the difference during their path to winning the Eastern Conference in 2022. So far, the solid backcourt tandem of White and Holiday seems to be reenergizing Tatum and Brown to elevate their own defensive efforts.

“The best thing I’ve seen from him is his consistency defensively,” Mazzulla explained. “When you’re two best players compete at a high level defensively, it sets the tone. We know Derrick and Jrue are going to do that because that’s what they do.”

As White and Holiday set the tone, resurging defense from Tatum and Brown takes Boston to a new level, in addition to frontcourt looks from Porzingis and Al Horford.

“When your best players care about defense, you have a chance to be a good team,” Mazzulla said. “We’re not playing perfect basketball, but we’re playing physical basketball.”

All five starters scored double-digit points and found their own ways to defend a solid Miami squad.

Boston looks to move to 3-0 with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday.