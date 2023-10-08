FOXBORO, Mass. — Michael Thomas said the New Orleans Saints treated the New England Patriots like “nameless faces” entering their Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. In other words: New Orleans paid zero attention to New England’s carousel at cornerback or its pair of impactful defensive absences.

It turned out just fine for the Saints, who departed Route One with a 34-0 shutout win. That deficit marked the largest home shutout loss in Patriots history. Chances are even a healthy Matthew Judon and/or Christian Gonzalez would not have been enough.

“All respect to them, but whoever lines up across from us, we got to execute, get open and do our jobs,” Thomas said after racking up four catches for a season-best 65 yards. “We treat them all like nameless faces. We want some more, that’s it. I’m ready for the next one.”

The Patriots traded for cornerback J.C. Jackson after the injury to Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a first-round cornerback who won Defensive Rookie of the Month in September, is expected to miss the rest of the campaign. Jackson did not start for the Patriots four days after he was acquired but did see a fair share of snaps.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr confirmed the offense didn’t scheme up any changes specifically to exploit those who were healthy for the Patriots.

“No, but like I’ve always said, those are two really good players,” Carr said, crediting how Gonzalez played against top wideouts like Tyreek Hill. “Whenever someone gets hurt, it’s always hard to replace those guys. But for us, especially when you play Coach Belichick, it doesn’t matter what 11 he’s throwing out there. He’s got something. He’s going to try to stop you. It’s going to be a tough out, for sure, no matter who is out there.”

To be fair, the Patriots defense didn’t exactly get shredded against the Saints. New England allowed 304 yards of offense and 4.3 yards per play.

But the offense provided the Patriots with next to nothing. An early pick-six by Mac Jones put New England in a hole, and the Patriots continued to dig themselves a 21-point halftime deficit.

The Patriots now are 1-4 for the first time since 2000.