It didn’t take very long for J.C. Jackson to get reacclimated with life as a member of New England Patriots.

The 27-year-old was reacquired by New England on Wednesday, returning to the Patriots after a disastrous stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. It took Jackson just four days to get into game action, playing a respectable amount of snaps in Sunday’s 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Things are much different this time around, but Jackson just seems happy to be back.

“It feels like home,” Jackson said Sunday, per team-provided transcript. “(It) feels like home — familiar faces — just feels like home. Good to be home, I feel appreciated here. I’m excited to be back. … It happened so fast, the trade and everything. I didn’t know it until the day before. I landed in Foxboro and got here ready to work.”

Wait, what was that little comment?

Jackson seemed genuinely happy to be back with the Patriots, but it’s hard not to notice the fact that he said he feels “appreciated” by New England. That would seem to indicate he didn’t feel that way with the Chargers, which makes sense given recent reports.

It was reported Sunday that the “last straw” of Jackson’s tenure in LA came because he refused to enter a game for his injured teammate, Michael Davis. The former Super Bowl champion was asked about the report but chose not to answer.

Instead, he continued praising New England.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” Jackson said. “But I was happy, and that’s the key. You want to be happy. You want to be happy with what you’re doing, and this place has my heart.”

Will New England still have Jackson’s heart if it continues setting franchise-worst marks in losses? We might find out.