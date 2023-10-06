The Bruins made it pretty clear there were going to be opportunities for young players to step up and earn roster spots during training camp. No one took more advantage of that than Matthew Poitras.

The 2022 second-round pick has impressed at just about every turn during camp and the Bruins’ preseason slate. He made the most of his final chance to make a positive impression Thursday night when he scored his third goal of the preseason in Boston’s exhibition finale against the Rangers.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery hinted at Poitras making the opening night club following Thursday night’s game in New York. Montgomery said he’s been impressed by Poitras’ knack for being in the right place at the right time, revealing he believes Montgomery has “earned the right to stick around for a while, that’s for sure.”

Following practice Friday, Montgomery wasn’t ready to tip the team’s hand when it came to roster decisions. However, a late-practice decision by someone within the organization added proof that Poitras is destined to break camp with Boston.

Poitras, as noted by reporters on the scene at Warrior Ice Arena, led the team stretch following Friday’s practice (documented here by The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan). It’s unclear who exactly made that decision — it’s a decision that typically falls on the captain — but it does speak volumes. That role might seem trivial, but it’s often given to a player who might be returning home, got a new contract, had a family milestone or is set to face a former team.

Poitras also centered the third line with Trent Frederic on his left and the combination of Morgan Geekie and Danton Heinen on the right.

The Bruins open their 2023-24 season Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The team’s media day is set for Monday, though, with the team’s brass set to speak, so perhaps that is when we’ll get the final word on Poitras.

But, once again, all signs point to the 19-year-old being on the ice Wednesday night when the Black and Gold opens its centennial campaign.