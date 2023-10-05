BRIGHTON, Mass. — It wasn’t long until Jrue Holiday’s phone was buzzing with text messages from Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, instantly after the organization pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Trail Blazers.

Mazzulla was the first to reach out to Holiday, but not to send any welcome text messages or exchange friendly selfies. Instead, Mazzulla was thinking about the bigger picture following Boston’s disappointing Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference finals. And it spoke levels to where Mazzulla’s focus lies.

“Right when I got traded, Joe was the first person sending me clips; what to do on pick-and-roll defense, how to run the offense, things like that,” Holiday said during Wednesday’s introductory press conference.

Way to get right down to business, huh?

Regardless of how premature Mazzulla’s contact with Holiday was, the message came as no surprise to the 33-year-old veteran guard.

“It was immediately. It was right off the bat,” Holiday continued. “Given the circumstances, I got traded a couple of days before training camp so I’m already behind the curve. He probably would’ve done that either way. If I would’ve gotten traded in mid-summer or whatever, he probably would’ve done the same thing. Again, I feel like he’s about his business. He’s here to win and take this team to another level.”

The acquisition of Holiday comes with several key intangibles that Boston became in desperate need of following Marcus Smart’s offseason departure. So with the Celtics linked to Holiday in the early stages of trade rumors from Portland, it’s likely Mazzulla was prematurely considering Holiday’s role and fit upon arrival to Boston.

Defensive instincts coupled with an All-Star caliber level of scoring creates the potential for Boston to have its strongest defensive frontcourt since the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown tandem was birthed.