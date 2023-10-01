The New England Patriots had a troublesome first half against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The New England offense scored just three points while the Cowboys ran back two defensive touchdowns off of Mac Jones turnovers for a 28-3 halftime lead.

After Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland intercepted a pass for a touchdown return, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the New England performance.

Edelman did offer a more positive note as well, reminding fans that the Patriots have faced a 28-3 deficit in Texas before, in reference to New England’s 28-3 win in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots look to get back on track in Dallas as the second half begins.