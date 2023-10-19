Kemba Walker Pays Tribute To Jayson Tatum In EuroLeauge Debut

Kemba Walker made his EuroLeague debut on Wednesday and sported some on-floor apparel to represent one former NBA teammate.

While debuting for AC Monaco, Walker rocked Jayson Tatum’s debut Jordan brand sneakers, the Tatum 1.

Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, playing alongside Tatum. And while the former teammates were both signed under the Jordan brand, Tatum didn’t launch his signature sneaker until 2023, two years after Walker was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.

Nevertheless, with several colorways of Tatum’s new kicks having now hit the shelves, Walker lacked up a pair in a Black and White color, vaguely reminiscent of the iconic Jordan 12 “Playoffs.”

Kemba Walker makes his EuroLeague debut in the Jordan Tatum 1s 🔥🔥



Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star, took his talents overseas and signed with AC Monaco after last undergoing a nine-game run with the Dallas Mavericks. The 33-year-old wasn’t able to rediscover his footing with an NBA squad after departing Boston, dealing with several injuries that prompted short-term stints and a dip in production.

“I’ve only heard good things about the EuroLeague and I have many friends who play in this competition,” Walker said in July, according to Kels Dayton of the Hartford Courant. “One of my closest friends Shabazz Napier gave me advice in making this decision.”

After signing with the Mavericks, Walker debuted in Dallas’ starting lineup on Dec. 17 and dropped 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Walker had never played overseas before.