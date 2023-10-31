Kendrick Bourne stuck to his trademark optimism in the wake of his season-ending knee injury.

The New England Patriots wide receiver addressed the injury for the first time Tuesday in a post on the X platform, thanking fans for their prayers and vowing to “attack rehab.”

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR ALL THE PRAYERS!” Bourne wrote. “GOD HAS A PLAN FOR ME! AND IM GOING TO ATTACK REHAB!”

Bourne tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, cutting short what had been a career season for the 28-year-old. Bourne leads the Patriots in catches (37), receiving yards (406) and receiving touchdowns (four) through eight games and was on pace for personal bests in all three categories.

Whether Bourne will play another game for New England remains to be seen. He’s set to hit free agency after this season.

The Patriots, who also lost starting receiver DeVante Parker to a concussion in the Miami game, likely will rely on Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte to fill the void when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.