The New England Patriots will be without their top wide receiver for the rest of the 2023 season.

Kendrick Bourne suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Bourne sustained the injury on an awkward tackle early in the fourth quarter. He walked to the locker room and quickly was ruled out for the rest of the game. An MRI on Monday revealed the extent of the injury.

The projected timetable for Bourne’s return is six to eight months, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He’s scheduled to hit free agency in less than five months, as his Patriots contract expires after this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old was in the midst of a career year, leading the Patriots in catches (37), receiving yards (406) and touchdown receptions (four) through eight games. Bourne was on pace for career highs in all three categories and, with fellow veterans DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster both struggling, had emerged as the clear No. 1 target for quarterback Mac Jones.

Head coach Bill Belichick and others raved about his offseason dedication after Bourne struggled in Matt Patricia’s offense in 2022. ESPN Analytics’ statistical model ranked Bourne as the NFL’s 11th-best wide receiver this season entering Sunday’s games.

“KB’s a great teammate, a great friend of mine and does a great job of coming to work every day and staying positive,” Jones said after the loss in Miami. “I have a lot of love for KB. I hope he’s OK. I didn’t see him in (the locker room). But off the field, he’s one of my best friends, honestly. I have a lot of respect for him and his family and everything, so I hope he’s OK.”

Bourne caught three passes on four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown Sunday before his injury. Parker also exited the game with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott. Smith-Schuster did not play his first snap until after both Parker and Bourne were sidelined.

Story continues below advertisement

Losing Bourne, who’d been rumored as a possible trade candidate ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, should result in even more snaps and targets for impressive rookie Demario Douglas, who set career highs in both against Miami.

Rounding out New England’s receiving corps are recently promoted practice squadder Jalen Reagor, 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton and sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte. Thornton and Boutte both were healthy scratches Sunday.

The 2-6 Patriots will host the 3-5 Washington Commanders this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.