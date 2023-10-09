Mac Jones Still Searching For Answers To Patriots Slow Start

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have a ton of work to do on offense for a 1-4 team that has not scored a touchdown since Week 3.

The third-year quarterback tossed multiple interceptions and was pulled from the game for the second consecutive week in a demoralizing 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Among several issues on the offensive side of the ball, New England continues to start slow with just six first-quarter points all season.

From the slow starts to overall ineffectiveness, the New England starter knows the frustration around the unit.

“As the quarterback of the offense, I want to go out there and score on the opening drive,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “It’s frustrating when that doesn’t happen. You just want to find the root cause of why it’s not happening. From there, you have to problem solve.”

While the Patriots have gone through slow starts offensively for periods of multiple seasons, this group particularly has to find a way to put points on the scoreboard and pressure on opponents from the opening kickoff.

“Obviously it’s been a trend for a few years around here,” Jones said. “There just has to be an improvement. That will really help us get off to a better start of the game.”

After throwing for four touchdowns through two games, Jones has just five total on the season with a league-high six interceptions.

The Patriots look for a fast start in Week 6 in search of their second win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.