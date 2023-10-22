Mike Gesicki Has Comical Self-Own After Cringeworthy Celebration

Mike Gesicki celebrated his game-winning touchdown as only Mike Gesicki could.

The Patriots tight end caught a 1-yard touchdown from quarterback Mac Jones and immediately sprinted around doing his own trademark griddy. His score with 12 seconds left in the game lifted the Patriots to a 29-25 victory over the rival Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Gesicki’s ensuing celebration made the score all the more unforgettable — and not in a good way.

“It was cool to be able to go out there and make that play,” Gesicki told reporters, per the team. “And then do the world’s fastest and probably most embarrassing griddy, that was fun. I can’t wait to see a replay of that and see all the mentions on my Instagram of me getting absolutely harassed by fans.”

Gesicki finished the game with two catches on two targets for five yards. Fellow Patriots tight ends Pharaoh Brown (two catches, 51 yards) and Hunter Henry (two catches, 27 yards) also contributed in the victory on “National Tight Ends Day.”