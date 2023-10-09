The New England Patriots have lacked the ability to truly compete in the modern NFL as the team fell to 1-4 after a devastating 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Since the departure of Tom Brady in 2019, New England has just one postseason appearance and continues to fall behind top talent in the AFC. The last two losses by a combined score of 72-3 have shown the peak of the decline.

On Monday, Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NBC’s “Pro Football Talk” discussed the shortcomings of the new Patriots under Bill Belichick.

“What’s happening with the Patriots is very simple,” Florio said. “For years, Bill Belichick, the coach, was so good that he was able to overcome the imperfections he created as the guy that was buying the groceries and cooking the meal. Now, there’s a certain point where there’s no cooking you can do with the groceries that you have. He’s got nothing. It’s on him.”

For an organization coming off of six championships in two decades, Florio referenced the believed internal frustration from New England’s ownership group.

“That is beyond embarrassing,” Florio added. “Robert Kraft has to be beside himself.”

If the Patriots decide to make significant changes, even regarding a change at head coach, Florio believes the whole New England system needs to start fresh, even regarding the potential elevation of former linebacker and key defensive coach Jerod Mayo.

“The risk for Mayo, the de facto defensive coordinator for the Patriots, is you’re too associated with this,” Florio said. “They need to hit the button and start over. We have to disinfect the organization.”

Simms also reflected on the “shocking” downslide of the Patriots, particularly on the offensive side of the ball and the streak of falling behind early in games.

“They’re not even good enough where they’re capable of managing the game around the roster right now,” Simms said. “That’s the horrible thing. They’re a team that’s not built to play from behind. They’ve gotten behind in a hurry early on in these football games because of mistakes. That’s been an issue.”

For the team as a whole, Simms believes that New England has totally failed to adjust to the high-speed, big play nature of the modern NFL.

“It feels like the Patriots have been unable to adjust the way the new game has gone,” Simms explained. “That’s what I’m just going to say. I don’t mean that to be disrespectful. The game right now is about fast front sevens, fast pass-rushers, fast middle linebackers. They’ve got none of that. The offensive side of the ball, every good football team has what now? Good receivers. … The league is set up right now for that style of play. They can’t even take advantage of it.”

When assessing Belichick’s role in the struggles, Simms also took a shot at the “arrogance” he argues the head coach gives off in media availabilities regarding information surrounding the team.

“You’re a jerk and you’re 1-4,” Simms argued.

Simms also commented on Mac Jones as the quarterback has thrown four interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in the two losses. Ultimately, Simms expressed belief in Jones as a player who needs mechanical adjustments to succeed.

“Mac Jones is a good football player,” Simms said. “He knows how to play the position. He is a little bit of a system quarterback. He’s not going to be Josh Allen or (Patrick) Mahomes with hair on fire, make plays happen and throw lasers and all that. Within that, they’re doing a disservice where they need an intricate, detailed system. I think that’s what he would benefit from. He’s going to have to change his throwing motion. He’s going to have to change it a bit. No doubt about it.”

With a storm of outside noises and changes to make, the Patriots have a chance to respond to the struggles in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.