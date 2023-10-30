At 2-6, the New England Patriots are staring deeper into a lost season that will likely lead to impactful changes down the road.

Could the quarterback position be at the forefront?

With the midseason mark approaching, FS1’s Colin Cowherd highlighted the Patriots as a team that needs to find an upgrade at quarterback moving forward.

“With New England and Washington, I would give Mac Jones and Sam Howell another year,” Cowherd said on Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1. “There’s something there. They can make throws. … I think you have to draft a quarterback. Maybe not first- or second-round. I would draft a quarterback.”

In the past, Cowherd has gone back and forth in trying to establish his feelings on Jones. There have been flashes of potential, from his Pro Bowl rookie season to the Patriots’ comeback win against Buffalo in Week 7. Between that, there have also been major struggles that have diminished belief in Jones as the New England’s franchise quarterback.

If the Patriots ultimately decide to go in a different direction, the timing and direction New England takes at quarterback will be a major point of analysis.

The Patriots look to get back to winning ways when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

