Mac Jones had his worst game of the season for the New England Patriots in an ugly 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The third-year quarterback went 12-for-21 through the air for 150 yards with no touchdowns and 2 interceptions before being replaced by Bailey Zappe in the third quarter.

Jones had played passable football through the first three games of the season. Sunday created a full-fledged disaster with oncoming national criticism of the New England passer.

“I thought yesterday was not only a bad day for Mac Jones,” FS1’s Colin Cowherd said of Jones on “The Herd” on Monday. “I think they’ve emotionally moved off him in New England. I think they’re going to draft a quarterback.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cowherd added that Sunday showed where Jones is not capable of other top quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen.

“You just watch him athletically,” Cowherd said. “He looks junior varsity. He just doesn’t have it. Can he be accurate? At times. He looks so overwhelmed against fiesty, fast defenses. He’s pathetic.”

The FS1 host contextualized other sagas with Jones, from his call for coaching help outside of Foxboro to racking up a number of potential “dirty plays” over his NFL career. As a result, Cowherd believes Jones lacks true support.

“Where are his allies in the building?” Cowherd asked. “Where are the allies for Mac Jones? You watch the body language yesterday. I have never seen a Belichick team that listless with that little fight ever. That team had no juice. No energy. They weren’t ready to go.”

Story continues below advertisement

After Sunday’s performance, Cowherd believes that Jones may no longer be the answer for the Patriots and that could change their draft perspective in 2024 to reevaluate the future at the position.

“I think New England is going to draft a quarterback,” Cowherd said. “If you look at their roster, they need a speed receiver. They have no history drafting one in the first round. When you’re losing, you’ve got to have something.”