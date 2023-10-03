The New England Patriots have been very active when it comes to practice-squad transactions in 2023.

That trend continued Tuesday.

The Patriots signed defensive tackle Trysten Hill to their practice squad Tuesday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. The move comes after a successful workout for the second-round pick.

New England has a need on the defensive interior, with Daniel Ekuale being placed on injured reserve last week. The Patriots signed Manny Jones to their practice squad following the injury, and added another layer of depth in Hill. Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who is also on the practice squad, was elevated to play alongside Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore and Sam Roberts in Week 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Hill arrives with quite the pedigree for a practice squadder, having been drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. He spent the majority of four seasons with Dallas before being waived and picked up by the Arizona Cardinals to finish the 2022 season.

Hill, 25, spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns and was released from their practice squad on Sept. 26. He has 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 13 QB hits in 31 career games.